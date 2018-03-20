Siemens’ Teamcenter Updated Certification on Microsoft Azure Delivers PLM Cloud Diversity

Siemens PLM Software announces today the updated certification of the Teamcenter portfolio for Microsoft Azure. Siemens moves Teamcenter beyond traditional product lifecycle management (PLM) offerings by diversifying its cloud partner base and expanding its delivery methods. Through the Microsoft Azure certification, Siemens’ PLM customers can realize a lower cost of PLM ownership, with more flexibility in deployment options.

“Offering Siemens Teamcenter on Microsoft Azure gives customers much more flexibility and affordability when it comes to PLM deployments,” says Çağlayan Arkan, general manager, Worldwide Manufacturing and Resources, Microsoft Corp.

“Azure allows for more flexibility in deploying and maintaining Teamcenter, while lowering the cost of PLM ownership with reduced IT resource and infrastructure requirements.”

“Teamcenter already helps our customers develop their own market-leading products. Now, with the updated certification of Teamcenter on Microsoft Azure, our customers can deploy PLM more quickly, with lower infrastructure cost, and scale it whenever the business need arises,” says Joe Bohman, senior vice president of Lifecycle Collaboration Software, Siemens PLM Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.