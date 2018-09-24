Siemens Thermal Simulation Solution Targets Autonomous Vehicle Design

Siemens PLM Software introduced a new Simcenter software solution for design-centric thermal simulation of autonomous electric vehicles (AEVs)—a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution engineered to address thermal-driven challenges associated with AEV design, such as extending electric drive range, optimizing in-cabin comfort, designing sensors and ensuring the reliability of all autonomous drive (AD) systems, the company reports.

Siemens’ new thermal simulation solution, delivered as part of the Simcenter portfolio, features computational fluid dynamics (CFD) technology for mainstream automotive engineers, generating thermal digital twin simulations of the powertrain, processors, sensors and other key enabling technologies powering next-generation AEV designs.

Other new capabilities include co-simulation of component thermal and electric powertrain performance, connectivity between simulation of electric motor performance and system simulation for electrical and thermal management, and design space exploration using thermal digital twin models. This Simcenter solution also features connectivity to electronic design automation tools and CAD design platforms, helping engineers to easily account for design co-dependencies across electronic, electrical and mechanical domains from the earliest stages of development.

“Creating successful first-generation AEVs will require the intelligent integration of thermal, mechanical and electrical design – a capability that Siemens is uniquely qualified to deliver,” says Jan Leuridan, senior vice president of Simulation and Test Solutions at Siemens PLM. “Our new Simcenter thermal design solution addresses electrification and autonomous vehicle functionality, allowing design teams to create virtual prototypes with ease and accuracy for optimal design efficiency.”

Product Details and Availability



The Siemens solution for design-centric thermal simulation consists of Simcenter FLOEFD software for electronics and electric powertrain thermal simulation within native CAD environment, Simcenter Motorsolve software for electric motor design, and component design to 1D system thermal design co-simulation with 1D CFD Simcenter Flomaster software. General availability is planned for October 2018.

For more info, visit Siemens PLM Software.

