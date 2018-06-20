Siemens Updates Simcenter Testlab Software

Siemens PLM Software announces the latest release of Simcenter Testlab software, its suite of data collection, analytics and modeling software for test-based performance engineering in the core fields of noise and vibration, acoustics and durability. Formerly LMS Test.Lab software, Simcenter Testlab is designed to offer test teams a set of capabilities to help create smart products under tight schedules, the company reports.

Simcenter Testlab Neo, billed as the next-generation platform for test-based engineering, extends test-based engineering capabilities with end-to-end durability testing, combining data collection and data analytics, and introduces an intuitive sound quality engineering solution. It also introduces model-based system testing embedding virtual simulation within physical testing for system validation at any development stage.

Developed to answer challenges in test-based engineering, such as shorter testing cycles, conflicting performance requirements, product complexity and overall cost reduction, the latest release offers a new user interface with Simcenter Testlab Neo.

The portfolio has also been extended to include full end-to-end durability testing, combining data collection and analytics into one single environment. It covers every step of a typical test campaign, from channel setup and measurements, to validation, consolidation, analysis and reporting. The new Simcenter Testlab load and fatigue analysis solution speeds up tasks such as load data consolidation, accurate rainflow counting and experimental fatigue analysis. It integrates instant visualization tools with interactive or automated analysis, performant processing and active reporting to accelerate the delivery of durability insights.

For interactive troubleshooting of noise issues and faster benchmarking of design variants, the new Simcenter Testlab sound quality solution includes a calibrated audio replay with interactive filtering, built-in guidance for occasional users, standard off-the-shelf procedures and flexible combination of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) and sound quality metrics.

Simcenter Testlab closes the loop with simulation by enabling integration of a wide variety of models from Simcenter Amesim software for co-simulation, on-the-fly creation of model-based virtual channels using measured inputs.

With enhanced capabilities for NVH and acoustic design of electric vehicles, this latest release also specifically address the current challenges of digitalization and electrification. In EVs, as the noise of an ICE is lower (or absent), secondary sources such as the wind, the road or electric motors in components, are no longer masked and become more apparent. This requires additional engineering effort and testing using techniques such as aeroacoustic testing, road noise transfer path analysis (TPA), and vehicle interior acoustics analysis, now available within Simcenter Testlab.

“The latest release of Simcenter Testlab, and the inclusion of this technology in the Simcenter portfolio, is a testament to the importance of testing solutions as a part of our end-to-end solution,” says Dr. Jan Leuridan, senior vice president of Simulation and Test Solutions, Siemens PLM Software. “These Simcenter testing solutions support innovative product development by helping manufacturers realize innovation by validating prototypes and their digital twins, and will integrate with the Simcenter portfolio seamlessly, while still retaining the strengths nested in their long-standing test capabilities.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company.