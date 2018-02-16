SIMCLOUD Released

SIMSOLID announces the general availability of SIMSOLID Cloud.

SIMSOLID’s core technology eliminates geometry simplification and meshing. SIMSOLID can analyze complex parts and large assemblies not practical with traditional FEA and provides performance feedback in seconds to minutes.

SIMSOLID Cloud is a new browser-based structural analysis application. Available in the Onshape App Store, it uses Onshape’s single sign-on and runs completely within an Onshape Document tab. With SIMSOLID Cloud, you never have to leave the familiar Onshape environment. All modeling, analysis and results visualization are embedded.

SIMSOLID Cloud offers structural static and modal vibration analyses. It comes with an integrated material properties library. Individual parts and assemblies can be analyzed and parts can be either mesh or CAD solids based.

SIMSOLID Cloud comes with design study capabilities. Design studies are used to collect and quantify design performance variation. Each SIMSOLID project can contain multiple design studies and each study can contain multiple analyses. SIMSOLID design studies are associative to Onshape geometry updates. As the geometry evolves, the study can be updated without having to recreate the existing analysis configuration settings.

“We are pleased to announce SIMSOLID Cloud,” says Ken Welch, co-founder and CEO. “Onshape is an ideal cloud partner for us.”

“SIMSOLID is an innovative partner,” says Jon Hirschtick, Onshape CEO. “Their meshless FEA approach is truly changing the way design analysis is performed.”

For more info, visit SIMSOLID and Onshape.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.