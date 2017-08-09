Simplify 3D Releases Version 4.0

The latest software release from Simplify 3D includes various new features.

The new Variable Settings Wizard gives you the power to customize any setting that you want for different regions of your model. You can customize the print quality for different features, or even change the mechanical properties of the part.

The interactive print preview has now been updated to include more information about which exact process was used to create different parts of your model. This makes it easy to verify the exact settings that were used for different sections of your build.

As you change settings for different regions of your model, Simplify3D will automatically create a transition between these settings. Whether you’re changing the layer height, infill or anything else, the software ensures a smooth transition without extra solid layers or Z-scars.

If you are printing multiple parts on the same build platform, you can now reorder your processes with simple drag-and-drop functionality. This allows you to customize the order of how the parts will be printed.

The sequential printing mode in Simplify3D allows you to finish printing a complete part before starting the next one. This greatly reduces the number of travel movements between parts, improving print quality. This mode now also supports multiple processes for the same model.

The prime pillar and ooze shield have both been updated to better support multi-process prints. This adds new customization options for dual extrusion such as limiting the height of the prime pillar and ooze shield.

For more info, visit Simplify 3D or the blog post here.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.