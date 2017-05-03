SimScale Announces Free Drone Design Workshop

Inspired by the growing community of private DIY drone designers and manufacturers, SimScale is organizing a workshop in partnership with DIY Drones and Dronecode to help them get access to and learn computer-aided engineering (CAE) technology to test and optimize their designs. The series is directed to designers, makers and drone enthusiasts, who want to learn how to modify and optimize their own drone design.

Participants will receive a hands-on, interactive introduction to the application of engineering simulation in DIY Drone Design, and will learn from top experts how to leverage the free, cloud-based SimScale platform for their own projects and designs.

The Drone Design Workshop will consist of a series of 3 one-hour webinar sessions. Every webinar session comes with an optional simulation homework assignment and submitting all will qualify you for certification and prizes. There is no prior knowledge or software required to join this webinar series. All participants will get free access to SimScale with all the required simulation features.

The live, online sessions will take place on Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. Central European Time, with the first session starting May 11. For those in a different time zone or who cannot make it to the live webinars, the organizers are sending all the recordings.

Participants will also get the chance to receive a Certificate of Completion by submitting all three simulation homework assignments.

For more info, visit SimScale.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.