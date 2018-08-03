SimScale Debuts Updated Online Post-Process

SimScale GmbH, a provider of the web-based engineering simulation platform, has released its new online post-processor with faster mechanisms for visualization and interrogation of simulation results.

The latest release of SimScale, introduces the next-generation post-processing experience, which is said to boost the loading time during the initial load as well as during the visualization and interaction with the data.

“Our customers are leveraging the practically unlimited computing power of SimScale to run simulations of very high fidelity, which was not economically doable before. The new online post-processor does now enable them to not just visualize these large simulation data sets conveniently in a browser, but also to get much faster graphical feedback during result interrogation,” says David Heiny, CEO and co-founder of SimScale.

The new post-processor also supports probing results using direct selection. This can be used to ensure that a more complete understanding of the field is gained without having to invest time into creating complicated visualizations, and is useful in many applications including cuts through a heat source to understand surrounding temperatures, or surface representation of a building in wind load, gaining an understanding into surface pressures.

The new post-processor also enables the user to animate both transient and steady-state results such as streamlines, displacements and other fields to gain a more visual understanding of the optimization areas. The new post-processor also has some enhancements to color maps, including the option to change between several different colour schemes and the ability to choose how many color levels are seen.

SimScale offers a fully cloud-based engineering simulation solution with zero hardware and software footprint. SimScale offers a Community plan, free to all users willing to share their projects publicly. The Professional plan can be tested via a free 14-day trial. Getting started with the trial version takes just a few minutes and requires just a standard web browser.

For more info, visit SimScale.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.