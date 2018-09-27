SimScale Releases Cloud-Based User Interface Update

SimScale, provider of a production-ready software-as-a-service application for engineering simulation (CAE), has released a new workbench.

The new and improved SimScale Workbench 2.0 was built from scratch on the latest, state-of-the-art technology stack, aiming to enhance user productivity by decreasing loading time and increasing interaction speed. With this update, the SimScale web-based CAE platform is now as fast and interactive as a desktop application, while incorporating the computing power of the cloud.

“SimScale was built to bring simulation technology to every designer and engineer in the world. With the release of the new workbench, we take a big leap towards making CAE as easy as it needs to be to emerge from the expert’s toolbox into a web-based platform everybody can benefit from,” says Alexander Fischer, VP Product and co-founder of SimScale.

In addition, the latest release from SimScale introduces some changes to the overall user experience, making the SimScale Workbench 2.0 an advanced, user-friendly simulation interface version.

Compared to the old workbench, with the new version the viewer takes up more screen real estate, becoming the heart of the interface. To improve the overall user experience, the settings panels now ‘float’ on top of the viewer, reserving as much space as possible for visualization. Together with a new model color scheme—which preserves the original CAD coloring if possible—and a translucent render mode, interaction with the model has been made more efficient, the company reports.

SimScale’s vision includes making engineering simulation intuitive. With the previous workbench, the meshing, simulation and post-processing steps were separated into three different tabs. The new version, on the other hand, consolidates the entire workflow into a single tree, helping users set up their projects faster and easier by following a straightforward, step-by-step approach, from top to bottom.

A third major change is the possibility for users to carry out a simulation directly on a CAD model. In practice, this means the user can now set up a complete simulation directly on their geometry with less exposure to mesh generation. The added benefit of this approach is that, in the case there is a need to change or refine the mesh, all settings and assignments will be kept.

SimScale offers a Community plan, which is free to all users willing to share their projects publicly. The Professional plan can be tested via a free 14-day trial. Getting started with the trial only requires a standard web browser.

For more info, visit SimScale.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.