SIMSOLID Professional Now Available

SIMSOLID Professional has been released by SIMSOLID Corp. SIMSOLID Professional edition has all the features of Power but extends further in three main areas: CAD connectivity, analysis breadth and connection automation.

CAD Connectivity

All SIMSOLID editions are CAD integrated. Currently, the editions support Onshape, SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Fusion 360 and STL. SOLIDWORKS and Fusion 360 use CAD-embedded plugins to transfer data directly to SIMSOLID. This requires that the CAD application is open and available. SIMSOLID Professional reads 3D solids from CAD files directly without requiring assistance from the CAD application.

All mainstream CAD systems are supported including the following:

CATIA

NX

Creo

Onshape

SOLIDWORKS

Inventor

Solid Edge

As well as these common neutral formats:

STEP

VDA

JT

CGR

PLMXML

Parasolid

ACIS

STL

Associative model update is available for design geometry from any CAD source. Change the geometry and all analysis definitions, loads and constraints are automatically reapplied.

Analysis Breadth

The vision of SIMSOLID is to provide advanced analysis packaged simply. Adaptive analysis replaces manual meshing. Material and geometric nonlinear analysis is done without configuration. All are optimized with parallel processing and run quickly.

SIMSOLID Standard edition comes with linear static and modal analysis. Our Power edition adds thermal, thermal-stress, material nonlinear and geometric nonlinear. The target with SIMSOLID Professional edition is to extend our simulation capabilities to support multi-step and chained analysis solutions.

Multi-step indicates an additional analytic dimension such as load history, time or frequency. This includes analyses such as transient dynamics (our first offering). We also plan frequency and random dynamic response as well as multi-step nonlinear.

Chained analysis means the results from one analysis can be used as inputs to another. This is an integral foundation of the Professional edition. Initially, chained analysis in the Professional edition includes the following:

material nonlinear linked to geometric nonlinear, and

modal linked to transient dynamics.

Further additions will include linking for modal to frequency and random response as well as nonlinear static linked to modal for mode stiffening.

Connections Automation

Advanced welds connections for spot, laser and fillet welds have been moved to the professional edition. This is complemented with new weld creation functions that automate this process on complex assemblies. These will be extended further to provide support for advanced physical conditions such weld shrinkage. More general part-based connections that are bonded, sliding or contain separating contact remain in other product editions.

Available Now

SIMSOLID Professional is available now. Monthly subscriptions will not be offered.

For more info, visit SIMSOLID Corp.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.