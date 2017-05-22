Simufact Updates Simulation Software for Metal-Based AM

Simufact Engineering has released Simufact Additive 2, a new version of its simulation solution for metal-based additive manufacturing. The software’s capabilities cover powder bed fusion processes for additive manufacturing of quality parts, the company reports.

New capabilities include: Calibrating with cantilevers: an optimization algorithm calibrates the inherent strain values. These strain values represent the machine, the material as well as the used process parameters and provide for simulation for complex additive components.

Individual positioning of parts in virtual build space provides for the efficient positioning of parts on the base plate and allows for iteration to optimize the build-up orientation.

Support of orthotropic material properties enables a more realistic representation of support structures stiffness.

Optimization of the additive process chain.

Densification of components can be simulated. This process reduces porosity and provides longer life to products.

Comparison with physical testing enables comparison of simulated parts with the target design or 3D measurement data as a reference. For more information, visit Simufact. Sources: Press materials received from the company.