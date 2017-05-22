Simufact Updates Simulation Software for Metal-Based AM

Simufact Engineering has released Simufact Additive 2, a new version of its simulation solution for metal-based additive manufacturing. The software’s capabilities cover powder bed fusion processes for additive manufacturing of quality parts, the company reports.
New capabilities include:
- Calibrating with cantilevers: an optimization algorithm calibrates the inherent strain values. These strain values represent the machine, the material as well as the used process parameters and provide for simulation for complex additive components.
- Individual positioning of parts in virtual build space provides for the efficient positioning of parts on the base plate and allows for iteration to optimize the build-up orientation.
- Support of orthotropic material properties enables a more realistic representation of support structures stiffness.
- Optimization of the additive process chain.
- Densification of components can be simulated. This process reduces porosity and provides longer life to products.
- Comparison with physical testing enables comparison of simulated parts with the target design or 3D measurement data as a reference.
