Simulation Software Suite Updated

BETA CAE Systems reports that the new 18.1.0 release of its CAE (computer-aided software) simulation suite offers new tools and capabilities that bring the software to a next level of maturity and functionality.

Version 18.1.0 of ANSA preprocessor as well as the META post-processor see the implementation of a new Sketch tool. With this tool, the developer explains, users can highlight areas of interest on a model and add notes in the form of annotations for further checks and reviews.

ANSA 18.1.0 introduces a methodology to facilitate the synthesis of modular assemblies. This new approach, explains BETA CAE Systems, provides a solution to many bottlenecks within the model building process involving interdependencies between the different subsystems. As a result, the maintenance of each subsystem becomes easier, the assembly of the complete model is carried out faster and the validation of the assembly after model changes comes at no cost for the analyst, according to the company.

Functionality initially introduced with ANSA 18.0.0 is further improved in this release, says BETA CAE Systems. Light Volume Representations now offer clipping planes, and users can now extrude solid elements with minimum interaction. The seat depenetration functionality comes with the support of non-linear characteristics of the cushion material, and the Laminate tool has been improved with parametric definitions of laminates and composites on top of template layers.

A new Octree tree data structure entity allows users to create and preview the result of Octree-based algorithms such as Surface Wrapping, Hextreme and Cavity meshing. The company explains that this accelerates the overall generation process as it provides quick leak detection and cutting planes visualization tools, contour plots of mesh size distribution and other abilities that extend the reach and performance in the CFD (computational fluid dynamics) domain.

Topology optimization in the EPILYSIS FEA (finite element analysis) solver debuts manufacturing constraints in the 18.1.0 release. Sizing optimization, including application on composites, is now available. Mode analysis has also been added to the optimization solution. The company adds that the overall performance and accuracy of EPILYSIS has been enhanced.

The META post-processor sees augmented capabilities for VR (virtual reality) with full support of Oculus Rift and HTC Vive gear. Animation speed in high-quality rendering has also been accelerated. Modal parameter estimation with NVH (noise, vibration harshness) calculations is now available in META, enabling the assessment of modal parameters and eigenvectors from a provided set of transfer function results. Beginning with META version 18.1.0, users can now import volumes from the company’s RETOMO toolset for 3D modeling from CT (computer tomography) data of physical objects and proceed with rendering.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.