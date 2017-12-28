SmartCAMcnc Releases Smart CAM v2018

SmartCAMcnc has released SmartCAM v2018. SmartCAM v2018 delivers new Adaptive Rough Milling technology in Advanced Milling, SmartCAM FreeForm Machining and SmartCAM Advanced Turning applications; new Verification modules in SmartCAM Advanced Fabrication and SmartCAM Advanced Wire EDM; improved feed rate control and other core additions.

“Traditional offset toolpaths present several problems such as sharp corners, sudden changes in cutting tool load and shock on the machine tool, all of which can lead to shortened tool and machine life, even breakage,” says Doug Oliver, senior product manager at SmartCAMcnc.

The SmartCAM Adaptive Roughing toolpath results in consistent cutting condition, elimination of full-width slotting cuts and automatically-created adaptive feed rates.

“With the new SmartCAM Adaptive Roughing toolpath processes, the engagement volume of the cutter with stock is constantly monitored and maintained using in-process stock algorithms. These algorithms handle the changing volume conditions encountered when creating toolpath for the infinite geometric possibilities,” Oliver says.

Features of the SmartCAM Adaptive Roughing processes include:

near-constant cutting conditions throughout the toolpath;

independent, user-controlled width of cut and feed rates for climb- and conventional-cut toolpath;

user controls for unidirectional with fast-feed returns or bi-directional adaptive passes;

options for Rest-Mill Uncut Regions creation and much more.

The SmartCAM Verify module is now included in the SmartCAM Advanced Fabrication and SmartCAM Advanced Wire EDM applications. The module uses the ModuleWorks simulation technology, providing accurate material-removal verification and collision-checking capabilities.

General improvements include expanded feed rate capability and flexibility; a new CAD/Process Plan List View; updated solid modeling kernel; and updated data translators.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.