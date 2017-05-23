SmartCAMcnc Releases SmartCAM v2017

SmartCAMcnc has released SmartCAM v2017, which delivers new verification technology, as well as expanded rotary axis and code generation support, and improvements to the user interface and rough milling functionality.

The SmartCAM computer-aided manufacturing software family consists of toolpath creation applications for computer-numerical control (CNC) milling, turning, fabrication and wire EDM.

SmartCAM v2017 introduces an integrated Verify module that replaces the separate ShowPath and ShowCut toolpath and material removal verification functions of previous products. All verification is now performed in the main SmartCAM graphics window. Dynamic viewing and standard system display functionality is fully supported. Toolpath animation and back-plotting can be simultaneously viewed during material removal simulation.

The new SmartCAM verification uses the ModuleWorks simulation technology, and offers improved model accuracy and collision checking capabilities.

SmartCAM milling users can use the updated Open Profile process, which uses new regioning technology to handle a wider set of geometric situations, and now includes lead in/out and cutter comp support, allowing it to be used for semi-finishing and finishing applications. Rotary axis support has been enhanced and now includes features for specifying angle limits, and Euler angles for tilted plane commands.

Numerous core improvements have been made, such as drag and drop of the insert position or elements and nodes in the hierarchical list view, and enhanced code generation with new debugging and error checking capabilities. Additionally, SmartCAM v2017 incorporates the latest ACIS 2017 kernel with updated CAD data translators for SOLIDWORKS and Autodesk Inventor 2017, and Siemens Solid Edge ST9.

For more info, visit SmartCAMcnc.

