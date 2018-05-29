Software Cradle Releases V14 for scSTREAM, scFLOW, SC/Tetra and scPOST

Software Cradle released the latest version, V14, release of scFLOW, SC/Tetra, scSTREAM and scPOST.

With a new function of Discrete Element Method (DEM), scSTREAM has enabled ability to calculate behavior of particles or powder in fluid, including the interactions among particles such as solid particles in a fluidized bed.

This version has been enhanced for integration with MSC Software products. MSC Co-simulation provides seamless co-simulation with Marc or Adams, which will be released later this year.

For scFLOW, using the improved overset mesh function, overlapped mesh elements can be generated with more stability and accuracy. The memory usage in parallel processing has become more efficient, which is reportedly now half of what was required for the previous version of scFLOW. Diverse range of phenomena can be simulated with unique functions including free surface, cavitation, liquid film, compressible fluid and turbulence models.

For scSTREAM, CAD data with a considerable number of electronic parts can be imported much faster than the previous version, the company reports. New functions include DEM (Discrete Element Method), induced motions of an object by fluid force and calculation of heat stress risk indices (WBGT). Enhancements have also been made to existing features such as solar radiation effect on surface and angled blower fan.

For more info, visit Software Cradle and MSC Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.