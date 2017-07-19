Software Integrates CT Scans with CAE

BETA CAE Systems reports that its new industry-oriented RETOMO software transforms image data generated by CT (computed tomography) scanners into models ready for further CAE (computer-aided engineering) analysis. The software, the developer says, enables the correlation of CT data with CAE and CAD by applying high-end methods to read, process, reduce, reconstruct and visualize CT images, then output them as tessellated models.

RETOMO couples simulation and physical objects for simple and high-end complex, multimaterial structures. The software imports and read files in such formats as DICOM (digital imaging and communications in medicine; DCM) as well as MHD, REK and RAW. Using this data, RETOMO generates detailed tessellated models and produces one or more files, one for each material, containing the FE (finite element) model in Wavefront format (OBJ). This, in turn, means that the model is ready for CAE pre-processing with such tools as the company’s ANSA preprocessor.

RETOMO has been designed to offer a minimal and intuitive interface, according to the company. All its tools and functions are grouped together, and users can directly access any tool or function as they interact with the model throughout the process.

The software features the ability to handle multimaterial objects efficiently, according to BETA CAE Systems. The company adds that the software’s solid transparent 3D volume rendering functionality allows the clear visualization of materials and supports instantaneous changes in number of materials or intermaterial thresholds. Multiple materials can be handled simultaneously during the image segmentation process.

RETOMO generates separate meshes for all materials in a scan in a single pass. Its streaming meshing capabilities provide algorithms that enable users to work with big databases without sacrificing the resulting quality. RETOMO’s mesh processing tools allow users to proceed with mesh smoothing and simplification during mesh generation, which, the company explains, leads to more convenient model import and handling no matter the number of datasets. Batch mode operation with all steps and processes can be exported automatically and invoked at a later stage upon demand.

RETOMO, a multithreaded application that will use available memory and cores for greater efficiency, runs on 64-bit Linux or Windows platforms with at least 16GB RAM and 150GB hard disk capacity. An AMD FirePro W Series or V Series or an NVIDIA Quadro 2000 through 6000 or Quadro k2000 through k5000 graphics are recommended.

In related news, BETA CAE Systems has announced the release of the 17.1.2 version of its suite of CAE solutions, including the ANSA preprocessor, the EPILYSIS finite element solver and the META postprocessor.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.