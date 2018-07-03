Solid Edge 2019 Released

Siemens PLM Software announced the latest release of its Solid Edge software portfolio for mechanical and electrical design, simulation, manufacturing, technical documentation and data management. Solid Edge 2019 expands with electrical and printed circuit board (PCB) design technologies, new requirements management capabilities, more integrated simulation analysis, updated tools for additive and subtractive manufacturing and free secure cloud-based project collaboration.

For complex multiphase design projects, Solid Edge Wiring Design provides design and simulation tools for the creation of wiring diagrams and verification of electrical systems, Siemens says. Solid Edge Harness Design adds harness and formboard design tools with automated part selection, design validation and manufacturing report generation. Solid Edge PCB Design accelerates schematic capture and PCB layout, and is fully integrated with Solid Edge mechanical design features to reduce costly errors, according to the company.

The new Solid Edge Requirements Management functionality is intended to help organizations manage product design requirements and meet compliance standards through complete traceability. Solid Edge Requirements enables users to link and track requirements during the product design and manufacturing process, as well as search the requirements database. Features include one-click access to a detailed list of actions performed on a specific task, 3D PDF files for communications with stakeholders and the ability to tag a specific requirement ID to a Solid Edge file from within Solid Edge.

Based on Siemens’ Femap finite element modeling and NX Nastran solver technology, Solid Edge’s built-in finite element analysis (FEA) feature allows design engineers to digitally validate part and assembly designs within the Solid Edge environment. Solid Edge’s simulation capabilities offer structural and thermal simulations, including transient heat transfer and time-based history analysis for simulating thermal and cooling performance. Free surface flow simulation, lighting and radiation capabilities allow for what-if analyses.

New and improved design for additive manufacturing tools that debut in Solid Edge 2019 include better control of shapes, weight and strength. Solid Edge automates 3D print preparation, including multi-color, multi-material printing capability, which can reduce bill of materials size and parts inventory as well as decrease dependency on costly manufacturing equipment, according to Siemens.

Also new in Solid Edge 2019 for subtractive manufacturing is Solid Edge CAM Pro, a comprehensive, highly flexible system for efficiently programming CNC (computer numerical control) machine tools. Solid Edge CAM Pro offers such advanced machining capabilities as adaptive and feature-based machining, smart pencil milling and enhanced roughing routines. Toolpaths are associative to the Solid Edge parts and assemblies.

The Solid Edge Portal offers complimentary online CAD management, viewing and collaboration functionality for secure, controlled sharing of project documents and CAD files. Features include browser-based access for CAD file viewing and markup, free access to 5GB of file storage, the ability to manage multiple projects as well as the ability to store almost any file type. Viewing tools include rotate and pan, section and automatic assembly explode.

The Solid Edge 2019 portfolio also offers new capabilities for modular plant design, including piping and instrumentation diagram (P&ID) design and piping design. The Solid Edge P&ID Design solution provides 2D flow diagram and symbol support for P&ID creation. It supports ANSI/ISA, DIN and EN ISO standards for meeting governing requirements.

Solid Edge Piping Design provides automated 3D piping design. Features include comprehensive 3D part libraries and fully automated isometric drawing output for modular plant design. It supports routing through parts as well as flexible tube and hose design with a fixed length option.

“The global market requirement to develop and deliver increasingly complex products in shrinking time frames has created many new challenges for our customers, as well as new opportunities to differentiate,” said John Miller, senior vice president, Mainstream Engineering, Siemens PLM Software, via a press release. “I’m confident that the integration of leading technologies from Mentor and the next-generation design capabilities delivered in the Solid Edge 2019 portfolio will empower our customers to innovate in the new era of digitalization.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.