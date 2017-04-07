SolidProfessor Expands Technology Grant Program to $10.5 Million

SolidProfessor last year provided more than $10.5 million in technology grants to schools, up from just over $3 million in the 2015-2016 academic year.

The middle schools, high schools, community colleges, universities and other post-secondary institutions that received the technology grants in the 2016-2017 academic year were able to implement curriculum at less cost to help their students learn the technical skills they need to be successful.

“The skills gap in STEM fields is a problem that we can help solve for our commercial customers by providing schools with top-tier learning resources. Students are looking for engaging multimedia content and will flock to programs that deliver more than a textbook learning experience. SolidProfessor helps instructors deliver cutting edge curriculum that will prepare students for in-demand careers,” says Matt May, director of sales at SolidProfessor.

Alcoa High School, a public high school that serves 9th-12th grade students, used the technology grant program. Shawn Kerr teaches all STEM courses at the school and he used SolidProfessor’s Technology Grant to help the school develop a consistent and rigorous STEM program.

“We have industry in the area that uses SOLIDWORKS, so we decided that’s what we were going to offer so that kids would leave our high school and have the necessary experience,” says Kerr.

For more information, visit SolidProfessor.