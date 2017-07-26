Solidscape Offers S500 3D Printer Package for Precision Casting

Solidscape has launched the S500 high precision 3D printer. Designed to produce directly castable wax patterns, the S500 high precision 3D printer along with new castable material, Midas, and dissolvable support material, Melt-I are designed to help eliminate the need for expensive tooling, the company reports.

By streamlining both front- and back-end processes, the S500 is designed to make the printing of directly castable parts and the creation of custom molds from wax patterns repeatable and scalable.

“The new S500 high precision 3D printer and materials offer industrial companies the ability to create accurate, complex, precise wax patterns that can be directly cast in most metals and alloys, or used to create silicone or master molds eliminating the need for expensive custom tooling,” says Fabio Esposito, Solidscape president.

The S500’s new Solidjet Technology builds a support structure of solid wax, allowing for organic shapes with undercuts, overhangs, thin walls and interlocking parts, and producing castings with appropriate interior and exterior surface finish, the company reports.

Along with the printer, new materials integrate into existing manufacturing and casting processes. Midas provides a clean burnout with no thermal expansion and is designed for metal casting, including stainless steel, nickel and various alloys, the company notes. Melt-I, the non-toxic, hand-free dissolvable support, reduces stress points on shapes with thin walls and delicate details, enabling manufacturers to produce parts with intricate or complex geometries, the company adds.

