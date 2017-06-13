Solidscape Unveils S300 Series 3D Printers For Jewelry Industry

Solidscape, a manufacturer of 3D printers for creating jewelry wax patterns, and a subsidiary of Stratasys, Ltd., unveiled the new S300 series designed to make high end custom jewelry production processes more efficient for jewelry manufacturers, service bureaus and investment casting companies, Solidscape reports.

The Solidscape expanded portfolio built for the jewelry industry includes the S350 and S370 high precision 3D printers, new castable material, Midasä and new dissolvable support Meltä-J.

Jewelry manufacturers, service bureaus and casting companies can create directly castable wax models with complex geometries and smooth surface finish. The S350 and S370 feature a reengineered material delivery system, temperature control system and tank level measurement with 100% increase in capacity. Both printers continue to use Solidscape’s Smooth Curvature Printing (SCP) technology that combines drop-on-demand jetting with milling.

The new castable material, Midas, provides a clean burnout with no thermal expansion, according to the company. Melt-J, the non-toxic, hand-free dissolvable support eliminates the need to create or remove support structures. The new generation materials have been designed to be seamlessly integrated into existing manufacturing and casting processes, avoiding the need for special burn-out schedules or equipment, the company notes.

For more info, visit Solidscape.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.