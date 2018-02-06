SOLIDWORKS 3DXpert Released

3D Systems unveils 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS. By combining the tools that designers use from 3D Systems’ 3DXpert with SOLIDWORKS from Dassault Systèmes, 3D Systems provides benefits to all SOLIDWORKS users, the company reports. The new 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS product enables SOLIDWORKS users to prepare and optimize designs for plastic and metal additive manufacturing.

3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS provides a new layer of tools, accessible in a familiar CAD environment, making it easy to prepare and optimize designs for additive manufacturing, 3D Systems reports. SOLIDWORKS users will now be able to produce complex geometries, lightweight parts without compromising strength and apply surface texture to deliver functional or aesthetic benefits.

3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS provides an integrated solution that streamlines preparation and optimization stages from design to manufacturing, 3D Systems reports.

Designers using 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS will be able to:

maintain design integrity by working with native CAD solids without converting them into STL, or toggling between several software programs to accomplish all tasks;

by working with native CAD solids without converting them into STL, or toggling between several software programs to accomplish all tasks; optimize structures with rapid creation of lattice-based structures for light-weighting and applying surface textures;

with rapid creation of lattice-based structures for light-weighting and applying surface textures; ensure quality printed parts by using real-time analysis for best-fit positioning and orientation of the part; and

by using real-time analysis for best-fit positioning and orientation of the part; and accelerate preparation time by employing automatic features such as tray setup, and estimation of material usage and build time.

“We are excited to partner with Dassault Systèmes and help customers experience the reality of 3D printing through the new 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS offering,” says Vyomesh Joshi, president and chief executive officer, 3D Systems. “This collaboration enables SOLIDWORKS users to create more shapes, more ways and accelerate product development cycles while lowering costs.”

“We’ve seen a tremendous increase in the adoption of additive manufacturing,” says Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systèmes. “As a result, we collaborated with 3D Systems to provide SOLIDWORKS users with the tools to help them design specifically for additive manufacturing, which requires a different set of operations and rules than more traditional, subtractive manufacturing. Available with all SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD subscriptions, 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS allows designers to be able to optimize their design for additive manufacturing, check for manufacturability without any waste of time and material, and attain a competitive advantage in the market.”

Available exclusively to SOLIDWORKS customers, and included in their annual subscription, the standard edition of 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS is now available via download. Additional add-ons with advanced lattice design, lattice optimization tools and a new 3DXpert for SOLIDWORKS Professional edition are available through SOLIDWORKS’ VAR network.

For more info, visit 3D Systems and Dassault Systèmes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.