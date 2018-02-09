SOLIDWORKS and Meta Customers Can View Their 3D CAD Models in Augmented Reality

Meta will offer 3D CAD viewing capabilities in augmented reality (AR) integrated with Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS applications.

The SOLIDWORKS “Publish to Xtended Reality” capability will allow users to export a CAD model from SOLIDWORKS to a customized version of an open-source format known as “glTF.” Once a SOLIDWORKS model has been exported to glTF, it can be viewed on Meta’s Model Viewer platform in the Meta 2 Development Kit headset.

According to the companies, the exported file retains key information from SOLIDWORKS, including:

Display states

Materials/colors

Animations (such as exploded view animations, motion study, etc.)

3D model hierarchy

This AR intergration between SOLIDWORKS and Meta enables a simple and more natural design visualization for SOLIDWORKS customers on the Meta 2 headset, according to the press announcement. Through this collaboration between Meta and SOLIDWORKS, consumers of 3D CAD are no longer limited to viewing models on a 2D screen, and product design can become three-dimensional.

Key benefits of the Meta-SOLIDWORKS integration include initial access to the private beta program will be by invitation only. Those interested in participating can express their interest at www.metavision.com/solidworks.

“Collaboration through augmented reality is the next step in the natural evolution of 3D design authoring,” says Kishore Boyalakuntla, vice president, product portfolio management and SOLIDWORKS brand UX leader via a press release. “With Meta extending new AR features, designers across the product life cycle — from concept to prototype to manufacturing — will benefit signficantly from this partnership.”

“Support for 3D CAD vieweing is important to our customers, and for the growth of the AR market,” says Joe Mikhail, chief revenue officer of Meta via a press release. “With this new SOLIDWORKS integration, our mutual customers will drive tangible business value from their existing SOLIDWORKS models. And for our developers, this technology will enable them to create more immersive, realistic and transformative AR experiences in the blink of an eye.”

The companies say this will enable designers and engineers to validate and evaluate their designs within context, and allows sales and training professionals to create immersive experiences that lead to faster and better understanding of their products.

For more information, visit Meta.