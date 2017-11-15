Solution Automates Big Analog Data Handling

National Instruments (NI) has released the Data Management Software Suite. This enterprise software solution, NI says, offers a workflow to standardize measurement data across teams, mine the data for useful information, transform the data through automated analysis and deliver reports with valuable insight.

“The amount of data being acquired to test devices, monitor physical assets and analyze product designs continues to skyrocket,” said Dave Wilson, vice president of platform software at NI, in the press announcement. “The challenge with the exponential growth in the amount of data being acquired is the establishment of a repeatable and automated process to extract valuable insights. Often inconsistencies and errors in the data produce erroneous results, which requires engineers to manually inspect and verify data before sending it to a manual or automated analysis process.”

NI says that the Data Management Software Suite aims to simplify this workflow by introducing server-based software features as well as a new software tool called the Analysis Server. In addition to the Analysis Server, the full Data Management Software Suite includes DIAdem Professional for managing, processing and visualizing measurement data and DataFinder Server Edition Advanced for file-based data management and mining.

Analysis Server helps users automate the search, standardization, analysis and reporting of large amounts of measurement data, according to NI. It enables the batch processing of data on a server, and users can interactively set up logic to decide which analysis needs to be run. Analysis Server can host 10,000 analysis routines that users can apply based on the content of the data, such as metadata values. A web-based interface can be used to deploy analysis or configure filters.

With the incorporation of the Analysis Server, NI’s server-based data management solution built on DIAdem and the DataFinder Server expands to automated data processing. As well, the full Data Management Software Suite can integrate with users’ existing data formats and IT infrastructures, NI says. This enables any team with a Windows machine and a network to add data management capabilities.

NI adds that its platform also provides the ability to perform nanosecond analytics at the edge, read/write data for analysis and standardize metadata for automated analysis. Users can also create custom analysis algorithms, ensure consistent metadata and perform unit checks and conversions. All original data can be preserved for later use.

“Using the Data Management Software Suite, we’ve helped a major automotive manufacturer reduce the time it spends analyzing the data generated by one of its component tests from 10 hours to 7 minutes,” said Barry Hutt, CEO of Viviota, an NI Alliance Partner specializing in data management, in a testimonial provided by NI.

The Data Management Software Suite ships on USB 3.0 media to facilitate installation. A DVD option is available. For more information on the Data Management Software Suite, visit National Instruments.

Download an evaluation of the Data Management Software Suite.

Learn more about DIAdem here.

Learn more about DataFinder Server.

Read the white paper “Hidden Costs of Data Mismanagement.”

See why DE‘s Editors selected NI’s Data Management Software Suite as their Pick of the Week.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.