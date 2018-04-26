Solvay Debuts Specialty Polymers

Solvay is launching three specialty polymer filaments for 3D-printed parts.

Based on the company’s KetaSpire PEEK and Radel PPSU polymers, the three filaments were unveiled at RAPID + TCT 2018 and represent the first products in what Solvay plans to become a broader portfolio of specialty polymer filaments and powders designed specifically for high-end additive manufacturing (AM) applications.

Two of the three filaments leverage Solvay’s KetaSpire polyetheretherketone (PEEK) polymer: a PEEK product and a 10% carbon fiber-reinforced grade. Both PEEK filaments are designed to allow fusion of printed layers, enable high part density and deliver part strength, including in the z-axis.

The third new filament is based on Solvay’s Radel polyphenylsulfone (PPSU). Also formulated to allow fusion of layers, this PPSU material offers transparency, elongation and toughness for 3D-printed parts.

Solvay is further developing an AM-ready powder based on its NovaSpire polyetherketoneketone (PEKK) polymer, which will target AM applications in aerospace and healthcare.

Solvay is also launching a new e-commerce platform. This platform is designed to provide a better customer experience to the number of AM technology users by giving them direct and timely access to Solvay’s advanced AM material solutions, as well as pricing. The site will also serve as portal to a series of simulation, testing and prototyping services that leverage Solvay’s partner network and open ecosystem approach.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.