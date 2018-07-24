Space Structures uses ESI Software to Secure Satellite Panels during Launch

ESI Group, innovator in virtual prototyping software and services for manufacturing industries, reports the successful completion by German customer Space Structures of a project for the European Space Agency (ESA). Space Structures used ESI’s vibro-acoustic simulation software VA One to virtually test their designs in various acoustic noise environments. They could qualify the structural stress and strength responses of carbon-fiber composite panels, early in the design stage.

Specialized in the development of metal and composite structures for space applications, Space Structures was commissioned by the European Space Agency to develop a multifunctional panel for large satellites. Building on their core competences in the development of carbon-fiber composite structures for large spacecraft and experience in designing the right equipment for launch environments, Space Structures envisioned a new, methodology that would reduce uncertainties related to the ability of the structures to withstand the launch acoustic environment, and would enable them to address the topic early in their design process. As they laid out this project, Space Structures decided to extend their simulation capabilities to include the prediction of structural stress and strength responses during acoustic excitation.

With help from ESI teams, Space Structures created a Boundary Element Model (BEM) with more than 250,000 nodes.

Space Structures has expanded its business thanks to the simulation tool and now has a customer service department that routinely conducts analytical verification and design optimization of spacecraft structures, including vibro-acoustic simulation. With the assistance of ESI’s technical service, Space Structures learned to benefit from the comprehensive functionality of VA One across the full-frequency range. In the future, Space Structures intends to continue their use of VA One to improve structural design for all acoustic noise environments.

