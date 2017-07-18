Spatial Corp Generates Anything, Anywhere CAD Model Viewing

Spatial Corp., a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, announces an easy-to-use, universal 3D modeling web viewer from Spatial Corp. This viewer leverages the power of Spatial’s 3D InterOp suite to provide web-based access to CAD files. Through this viewer, users have the ability to access and view a wide range of industry-standard CAD formats on any browser-compatible device.

Spatial, with its 3D modeling background, can deliver precise renderings of 3D data models from AEC/BIM, CAD, CAE, CAM, CMM, EDA, robotics, and more, the company reports. Being deployed to the cloud across multiple continents, Spatial’s 3D viewer provides fast performance to users globally, the company adds.

This web-enabled 3D service ensures that designs and data can be used across CAD and PLM systems, allowing for controlled access to only a select set of information within a file, such as visual rendering. This controlled granularity not only protects data by sharing only the necessary information, but also reduces file sizes.

By utilizing WebGL for rendering 3D graphics, the Spatial web viewer can provide access to any device that supports modern web browsers, including capabilities, such as shading, and lighting—even on mobile devices.

