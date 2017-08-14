Spatial Releases 2018 1.0 for 3D InterOp

Spatial Corp, a provider of 3D software development toolkits (SDKs) for design, manufacturing and engineering solutions and subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes, make available release 2018.1.0 for 3D InterOp. This release delivers enhancements to support model-based definition, as well as support for CAD system “persistent naming” in translation information, along with 3MF files for the additive manufacturing industry. This release also supports a number of 3D file formats.

3D InterOp now offers full support for NX Model Views, allowing applications to offer users the same logical groups available in the originating system. For applications that already processed Capture information available from 3DInterOP (e.g., CATIA files), this functionality is now available with NX data, requiring no additional programming.

To help automate the re-import process, 3D InterOp now supports translation of CAD system persistent naming information. Persistent naming provides a mechanism for applications to be able to identify what has changed when reimporting a CAD file after it has been modified externally. This capability is fully supported for all CAD formats.

A number of new file formats are now available to extend the range of files that end users can access, including MicroStation DGN reader, 3MF for additive manufacturing applications, plus SOLIDWORKS and CATIA 2D drawing reader for viewing CAD drawings.

For more info, visit Spatial Corp. and Dassault Systèmes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.