Speed Test System Design and Deployment

NI (National Instruments) reports that its new ATE Core Configurations help simplify and accelerate the design, procurement, assembly and deployment of smarter ATE (automated test equipment) systems at a lower cost and shorter time to market by empowering test organizations with a platform for standardization. ATE Core Configurations deliver the important – core – mechanical, power and safety infrastructure to help users accelerate the deployment of test systems in industries ranging from semiconductor and consumer electronics to aerospace and automotive, the company says.

ATE Core Configurations are customizable rack-based configurations. Users work with an NI engineer or work with an NI Alliance Partner to choose the components they want in their configuration. Among the available components are PXI instrumentation, signal conditioning, kW power supplies and cooling. Users also specify where within the rack they want devices sited.

ATE Core Configurations can leverage NI’s high-performance PXI instrumentation and extensive test software portfolio. This includes more than 600 PXI instruments ranging from DC to mmWave (millimeter wave) featuring high-throughput data movement using PCI Express Gen 3 bus interfaces and sub-nanosecond synchronization with integrated timing and triggering.

ATE Core Configurations can also include TestStand test management software and LabVIEW code module development software, extensive API (application programming interface) and example program support for PXI instruments as well as more than 13,000 instrument drivers for third-party box instruments.

ATE Core Configurations are offered in 19-in. 24U and 40U rack-based configurations, each with three sets of mounting rails. Rack-unit height measurements including casters are 53.26 in. (1,353 mm) and 81.55 in. (2,071 mm), respectively. Floor mounts are available optionally. Depth is 23.0 in. (584.2 mm); width is 31.5 in. (800 mm). Power/current selections are 16 A (up to 3.8 kW), 30 A (up to 5.7 kW) or 48 A (up to 11.5 kW). The configurations support 120 V, 220 V or 240 V environments.

Available safety features include thermal shutoff, emergency power off, optional uninterruptible power supplies and IEC 61010 Standard for Measurement, Control and Laboratory Equipment certification. ATE Core Configurations include six 4 in. fans, and users have a choice of two fan models to meet thermal load and ambient conditions.

The company notes that while these off-the-shelf systems can reduce lead times and simplify standardization, streamlined procurement is also among the key benefits of ATE Core Configurations. NI adds that, as well as fewer vendor transactions, consolidated part numbers simplify bills of materials management.

“The new ATE Core Configurations can help users dramatically simplify the purchasing process for a common set of requirements and reduce the time and cost of building a system,” said Luke Schreier, director of automated test product marketing at NI in a press statement. “And when you ultimately want a turnkey system, they form a great bridge to the integration expertise of [the NI] Alliance Partner Network.”

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.