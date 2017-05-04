SpeedCell Integrates Product Design and Engineering

SpeedCell from Carbon is a system of securely connected products for additive manufacturing solutions at scale. The company says SpeedCell is an end-to-end manufacturing solution comprised of hardware, software, materials, service and support that integrates product design and engineering with multiple key unit operations.

It was designed from the ground up for manufacturing applications and has two configurations: Design SpeedCell and Production SpeedCell. The first components of the SpeedCell include two new products that provide a solution for additive manufacturing at scale: The M2, which the company says is a robust, industrial-grade 3D printer built with manufacturers in mind; and the Smart Part Washer, which is a machine that enables cleaning and finishing of 3D-printed parts.

The system will be on display during the RAPID + TCT conference in Pittsburgh in early May.

For more info, visit Carbon.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.