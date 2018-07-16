SPOOLCAD 2019 Suite from PROCAD Software Now Available

The newly released SPOOLCAD 2019 Suite from PROCAD Software marks a notable change in controlling weld gap values. In previous releases, the weld gap was a set value controlled in the Standards Manager. This one value was for all specs (associated with that Standard), which limited the ability to assign different values for a particular Pipe Spec within a Standard.

In SPOOLCAD 2019, users can create custom Weld Gap Tables in the Shop Settings Manager. For example, a table can be created for the BW (butt-welded) fittings and a table created for the SW (socket-welded) fittings. Different values can be assigned for each pipe size, from 1/8-in. up to 80 in. As many tables as are required can be created.

This also means that users can have different weld gap tables for pipe specs with different materials. For example, if users have both CS and SS specs, users can control the weld gaps in the same standard but with different assigned gap values.

Once created and the weld gap values applied, one can use the Spec Generator to apply that table to a particular Spec, under the General Parameters for Welded/Flanged or Threaded/Socket Weld components.

Overall, the company reports more flexibility is built in to this software.

For more info, visit PROCAD Software.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.