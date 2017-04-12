Stackup Analysis Software Launched

Sigmetrix, developer of tolerance analysis software for designers and engineers needing to understand the complex part interactions that occur in manufacturing and assembly, has released EZtol, a new one-dimensional (1D) analysis solution. EZtol, Sigmetrix says, can help designers and engineers quickly understand the impact of part and assembly variations on the fit and performance of its products. Throughout April, the company is offering users a downloadable preview of the solution (see link that follows).

EZtol, the company explains, is designed to help engineers who often use hand calculations or spreadsheets to conduct tolerance stackup analyses, methodologies that may not fully account for all the variations that can occur in the critical functional requirements. The company says that EZtol not only performs 1D stackup analyses “far” more efficiently than manual methods, but it can also detect and identify many scenarios where a 1D analysis may be insufficient.

Sigmetrix says that EZtol makes it easier to create, manage and report upon multiple 1D tolerance analyses in an assembly. It works with files from most major CAD systems and does not require a CAD license to work with models.

EZtol builds an analysis on top of a 3D design model and uses the actual nominal distances between surfaces/features from the design. It helps to ensure all components in the loop are included in the analysis and shows the optimum dimensioning scheme for the single analysis. You also can define multiple tolerance stackup analyses on the same model.

EZtol automatically calculates the worst-case, RSS (root sum square) and statistical results of the analysis. It reports metrics for such statistical results as Cpk (process capability index), Sigma, DPMO (defects per million opportunities) or percentage yield. It lists contributors sorted from largest to smallest, and provides a summary table showing the objectives as well as the results of each stackup analysis along with a visual indication of whether requirements have been met.

Among the EZtol highlights cited by Sigmetrix are the software’s ability to store dimensions with tolerances defined for each part, which eliminates the need to re-enter them for each loop. This ability, the company adds, also allows for automatic updating of all analyses when you make a modification to a tolerance used in multiple analyses.

EZtol generates a detailed report with a graphical view of the dimension loop over the models involved in an analysis and a graphical presentation of results as well as the top contributors. It provides a visual indication that the tolerance stackup may not be 1D in nature along with a note that the results provided may underestimate the actual variation that will occur during production. This data, the company explains, enables you to decide if you should use more advanced tools such as its CETOL 6σ tolerance analysis software for predicting the impact of complex 3D interactions that occur in production to obtain a better understanding of how a design will actually behave.

“We are delighted to be able to expand our software offerings to include EZtol. We are recognized globally for providing tolerance analysis and GD&T (geometric dimensioning and tolerancing) software solutions, as well as industry-leading training and consulting services, and [EZtol] really rounds out our product portfolio,” says Chris Wilkes, president and CEO of Sigmetrix. “EZtol really bridges the gap between manual tolerance stackups and an advanced tool like CETOL 6σ quite nicely.”

Sigmetrix will officially release EZtol on May 1. Interested users can download a complimentary preview throughout April to review and provide feedback (see link that follows). EZtol will be available as a monthly or annual subscription.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.