Stanford Center on Longevity Launches 6th Annual Design Challenge

The Stanford Center on Longevity has opened its sixth annual Design Challenge competition with the theme “Contributing at Every Age: Designing for Intergenerational Impact.” The competition invites student teams from anywhere in the world to submit ideas for products or services that improve well-being across the lifespan, with the chance to be invited to Stanford to compete for cash prizes. Submissions can be made any time from Sept. 4, 2018 through Dec. 7, 2018.

For the first time, this year’s Design Challenge competition requires that each team consist of at least two members that are from different “generations.” In submitting their approach to intergenerational well-being, teams must also describe how each participant was a contributor to the final design. Students from any academic discipline are encouraged to provide designs that demonstrate a collaborative approach with end users and are also innovative, practical and low-cost. To have intergenerational impact, the best designs will address how they assist in keeping individuals mentally sharp, physically fit and financially secure.

Once the submission period ends, a team of judges will score the entries and a list of finalists will be selected. All finalists will receive $1,000 to develop a prototype, and travel expenses will be provided to bring the team’s key representatives to Stanford University. There, they will present their designs to a panel of renowned industry, academic and government leaders, Stanford organizers report. Additionally, finalists will spend the day after the competition at the Stanford Graduate School of Business to receive entrepreneurial guidance on taking their design to market.

The Stanford Center on Longevity Design Challenge is a global competition aimed at encouraging students to design products and services to improve the lives of people of all ages. Established in 2013, the challenge is focused on how to motivate and empower people in their daily lives in their homes and in their community, particularly as they remain healthy and active long past the traditional beginning of retirement.

The challenge is sponsored by a number of companies and foundations. Lead sponsorship is provided by AARP and Target. Additional financial support has been provided by Davis Phinney Foundation, Eskaton, Halbert Hargrove, Home Care Assistance, Honda R&D, PG and Stoneridge Creek.

For more info, visit the Stanford Center on Longevity Design Challenge.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.