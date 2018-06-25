Starrett Debuts Digital Force Testers for Basic Production Testing

The L.S. Starrett Company has introduced a series of Motorized Digital Test Frames for performing a wide range of basic, high volume in-situ lean manufacturing force testing applications including tension, compression, flexural cyclic, shear and friction. The Starrett FMM Digital Force Testers are part of the new Starrett L1 Line of entry level computer-based force measurement solutions. Optimized for production and quality control testing, the architecture of the L1 system is designed for fast, easy-to-use, and repeatable operation.

Starrett FMM Force Testers can be used with either Starrett L1 software for computer-controlled testing, or with a Starrett DFC Digital Force Gage. The DFC gage lets users control the speed and travel of the FMM Series, providing a single operator interface for control and testing. Using the DFC Series on an FMM test frame, load, distance and break limit testing can be performed simply.

“The FMM Test Frames were designed to operate two ways – with our L1 software for customers seeking full computer control in a MS Windows environment, or via our DFC Force Gage mounted on the column for customers preferring maximum application versatility and cost effectiveness,” says Emerson Leme, head of Metrology Equipment Division at Starrett.

The Starrett L1 software offers fill-in-the-blank templates that let users create, perform, measure and analyze their test in seconds and perform limit testing, break testing, constant hold testing and cycle testing. Touchscreen control simplifies operation and the high resolution display shows results in tabular and graphical formats. Tolerances can be applied for immediate pass/ fail indication. Raw data can be exported to Excel for reporting and statistical analysis.

Starrett FMM Series Test Frames are available in three force capacities: 110lbf, 330lbf and 550lbf (500N, 1500N and 2500N), and are furnished in a standard travel length (20-inches/ 508mm) or an extended travel length (30-inches/ 760mm). FMM test frames feature a small footprint for small work spaces. The frames are just 11 inches wide by 16 inches deep. All frames have a speed range from 0.02 to 40 inches per minute (1 to 1000 mm/ min).Jog keys and an LED display aid manual operation.

The FMM test frames also feature an adjustable base plate made of cast aluminum for rigidity and durability. The base plate is adjustable so that sample alignment can be performed in seconds without special tools.

The Starrett FMM Testers’ mechanical design incorporates a preloaded, grounded ball screw with a linear rail for precise, repeatable travel. Frames are capable of performing hold tests as well as cyclic testing for up to 27 hour durations. Bench clips are supplied if users want to permanently secure the frame to their work bench.

The FMM test frames are CE compliant and have USB and RS-232 communication. Plus, the frames have configurable I/O for use with annunciators or other external devices.

