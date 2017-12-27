Stay Up-to-Date with Latest Releases of e-Xstream’s Digimat

Digimat 2018 from e-Xstream brings more efficiency for as-manufactured structural analysis of reinforced plastic components through major enhancements of Digimat-RP, the company reports. A redesigned user interface opens up the connection to more molding manufacturing data such as weld line, fiber volume fraction, fiber length and residual stresses. It enables accurate design of short- or long-fiber reinforced plastic components as well as SMC.

The Additive Manufacturing solution of Digimat 2018.0 has been extended all along its material/process/part performance capabilities, including virtual characterization of lattice structures in Digimat-FE, enhanced physics in Digimat-AM and access to standard structural analysis workflow in Digimat-RP. This release also makes official the partnership of Stratasys with e-Xstream. Virtual printing and structural analysis of components made of Ultem 9085 printed with Fortus 900mc are now possible through Digimat-AM and Digimat-RP solutions.

Advanced failure modeling of short- and long-fiber reinforced plastic structures has been improved to better account for polymer sensitivity to stress triaxiality on composite failure initiation. Damage of such structures can now be modeled more precisely through a controllable damage law for enhanced energy dissipation predictions in crash simulation.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.