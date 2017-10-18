Stibo Systems Releases New Version of SpirePLM

Stab Systems makes available SpirePLM, the latest release of its Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution.

This particular release includes focused capabilities for the retail, footwear and apparel (RFA) industries, as well as significant improvements to the core PLM solution:

SpirePLM provides a standard methodology streamlining the ideation, artwork, colors, materials, trims, bill of materials, supplier samples and tech pack generation associated with apparel design and sourcing.

Collaborative Digital Boards for sharing trends and more across the enterprise. SpirePLM transforms the traditional storyboarding process by digitizing the experience so designers can collaborate, share and tag images from anywhere using any device.

Streamlined user experience via new integration with Adobe Illustrator. Customers can open their CAD files in Adobe Illustrator from SpirePLM 8.2, as well as save files from Illustrator directly into the PLM solution.

Enhanced change management process for controlling relationships between problem reports, change requests and change notices using the CMII standard, and govern changes such as review, task and complete, in a controlled manner.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.