Stratasys Aerospace Plan Entails 3D Printed Aircraft Parts

The new solution consists of ULTEM 9085 resin, a strong, lightweight thermoplastic meeting aerospace flame, smoke and toxicity (FST) regulations (FAR 25.863), and a new edition of the Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer with specialized hardware and software.

This solution is now undergoing a qualification program under FAA oversight at the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), part of the National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR) at Wichita State University. Stratasys will assist customers in qualifying the Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution for equivalency with the NCAMP statistical dataset.

“NIAR has been commissioned to develop the framework that would include polymer additive manufacturing under the NCAMP umbrella,” says Paul Jonas, director of technology development, Special Programs, Wichita State University, National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR). “The first part that you make has to be equivalent to the hundredth part, to the thousandth part, to the part you make 10 years from now in order to be good enough to be certified for the FAA. And that’s what’s so powerful about the NCAMP process.”

The ability to produce parts with repeatable characteristics and consistent quality is a key factor to the increased adoption of 3D printing in the multi-billion dollar aircraft interior parts segment, according to experts. A recent report by the Deloitte University Press entitled “3D Opportunity in Aerospace and Defense, stated “Additive Manufacturing (AM) providers need to improve existing systems to be able to consistently deliver high-quality parts; only then will AM likely reach its full potential in the A&D industry.”

The new Stratasys Fortus 900mc Aircraft Interiors Certification Solution provides material and process traceability for compliance with major global airworthiness regulations. The qualification test program is under way now and is planned to be completed by September 2017, with publication of the final NCAMP qualification report to follow. The solution is available for pre-order and will be widely released at the conclusion of the test program.

