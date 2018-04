Developing launch vehicles for NASA, the Air Force and commercial satellites, United Launch Alliance recognizes the versatility of 3D printing as a serious manufacturing tool. After attaining two Fortus 900mc 3D Production Systems from Stratasys, ULA started updating the Environmental Control System (ECS) duct on the Atlas V, which was to launch with a new 3D component. The ECS duct is critical to the countdown sequence of a launch.