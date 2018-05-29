Stratasys CEO and Director Announces Resignation

Elchanan (Elan) Jaglom, the company’s current chairman of the board, will serve as CEO until a successor is appointed. Jaglom’s service in the position of chairman and CEO simultaneously requires shareholder approval in accordance with Israeli law. Stratasys plans to call a shareholder meeting to seek that approval. Levin will provide ongoing consultancy services to the company following his resignation, as needed.

The company’s board of directors has appointed an Oversight Committee to help support the management of the company during the interim period, until a successor is appointed. The committee is comprised of the company’s vice chairman of the board, executive director and former CEO, David Reis, along with additional directors Scott Crump, previous chairman and founder, and Dov Ofer.

The company’s board of directors also established an Executive Search Committee, composed of Jaglom and Victor Leventhal, the chairman of the Compensation Committee of the company’s board of directors, to oversee the engagement of an international executive search firm to help identify a new chief executive officer.

“The Board of Directors is appreciative of Ilan’s contributions to Stratasys and Objet for over 15 years,” says Elan Jaglom, Stratasys’ chairman of the board. “Ilan has implemented a number of key decisions as CEO that have kept the company strong and ready for future expansion. We thank Ilan for his dedicated leadership of our company during this phase in Stratasys’ history.”

