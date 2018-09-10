Stratasys Deepens Collaboration with Team Penske; Demos New 3D Printers

Versed in competitive motorsports, Team Penske is expanding use of additive manufacturing across design and production environments to gain competitive edge in the NASCAR, INDYCAR and IMSA circuits. Stratasys FDM additive manufacturing is used to advance car testing, prototypes and production parts, supported by advanced materials such as Carbon Fiber-filled Nylon 12.
“While drivers are focused on outperforming one another during racing season, the real competition starts weeks before with design and development in the shop. The power to deploy 3D printing early in the process gives Team Penske a tremendous advantage in the production of better, stronger and more aerodynamic race car parts,” says Matt Gimbel, Team Penske Production Manager. “The faster parts get on the race track, the better our team competes: Stratasys technology enables us to do just that.”
Team Penske’s 3D printing applications include wind tunnel development, composite tooling, jigs and fixtures, engineering prototypes and race car components. Producing complex designs with 3D printing means reduced iteration cycles between creation and manufacturing to enable added speed and flexibility. One of their newest applications of Stratasys’ Carbon Fiber is lightweight mirror housings. Capitalizing on materials with high-impact resistance and stiffness, Team Penske better meets requirements of motorsport environments, which focus on aerodynamic loads, vibration and mechanical stresses, the companies report.
At the foundation of Stratasys’ industrial-grade additive manufacturing systems is the Fortus 380mc Carbon Fiber Edition, dedicated to Carbon Fiber-filled Nylon 12. This system is being offered at $70,000 in the U.S. The Fortus 380mc CFE is suited for customers developing tools and fixtures in industries including automotive, aerospace, orthoses, prosthesis and medical equipment.
Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, the company’s manufacturing services division, is also a key supplier of fused deposition modeling parts for Team Penske. The division has capacity for delivery of production parts engineered for high-performance 3D-printed metals and thermoplastics including FDM Nylon 12CF.
Also on display at IMTS 2018 is the Stratasys F900 Production 3D Printer. Designed for accuracy and repeatability, the machine has a large build size for a FDM offering. It also incorporates an MTConnect interface – a core open standard that integrates multiple levels of manufacturing equipment. This industrial machine maximizes Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber material. Stratasys Direct Manufacturing is also delivering parts engineered with FDM Nylon 12CF.
The Stratasys Fortus 380mc Carbon Fiber Edition and the Stratasys F900 Production 3D Printer are live at Stratasys Booth No. 431600 (West Building) at IMTS 2018. Attendees can also interact live with the No. 2 Team Penske NASCAR Cup Car and its 3D printed parts, as well as 3D printed parts for manufacturing applications.
