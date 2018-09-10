Stratasys Deepens Collaboration with Team Penske; Demos New 3D Printers

Team Penske’s 3D printing applications include wind tunnel development, composite tooling, jigs and fixtures, engineering prototypes and race car components. Producing complex designs with 3D printing means reduced iteration cycles between creation and manufacturing to enable added speed and flexibility. One of their newest applications of Stratasys’ Carbon Fiber is lightweight mirror housings. Capitalizing on materials with high-impact resistance and stiffness, Team Penske better meets requirements of motorsport environments, which focus on aerodynamic loads, vibration and mechanical stresses, the companies report.

At the foundation of Stratasys’ industrial-grade additive manufacturing systems is the Fortus 380mc Carbon Fiber Edition, dedicated to Carbon Fiber-filled Nylon 12. This system is being offered at $70,000 in the U.S. The Fortus 380mc CFE is suited for customers developing tools and fixtures in industries including automotive, aerospace, orthoses, prosthesis and medical equipment.

Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, the company’s manufacturing services division, is also a key supplier of fused deposition modeling parts for Team Penske. The division has capacity for delivery of production parts engineered for high-performance 3D-printed metals and thermoplastics including FDM Nylon 12CF.

Also on display at IMTS 2018 is the Stratasys F900 Production 3D Printer. Designed for accuracy and repeatability, the machine has a large build size for a FDM offering. It also incorporates an MTConnect interface – a core open standard that integrates multiple levels of manufacturing equipment. This industrial machine maximizes Nylon 12 Carbon Fiber material. Stratasys Direct Manufacturing is also delivering parts engineered with FDM Nylon 12CF.

The Stratasys Fortus 380mc Carbon Fiber Edition and the Stratasys F900 Production 3D Printer are live at Stratasys Booth No. 431600 (West Building) at IMTS 2018. Attendees can also interact live with the No. 2 Team Penske NASCAR Cup Car and its 3D printed parts, as well as 3D printed parts for manufacturing applications.

For more info, visit Stratasys and Team Penske.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.