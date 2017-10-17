Stratasys Expands Multimaterial Capabilities for Rapid Prototyping/Tooling

Stratasys offers new material compatibility for its flagship J750 full-color, multimaterial 3D printing solution, delivering functionality and versatility for rapid prototyping and tooling applications. Stratasys PolyJet Agilus30 rubber-like material and Digital ABS Plus engineering-grade material can now be used with the Stratasys J750.

Agilus30 can be used for many prototyping requirements including advanced design verification and functional performance testing. Models produced with Agilus30 can stand up to repeated flexing and bending, with features that simulate the look, feel and function of seals, gaskets, living hinges, soft-touch parts, over molds and other flexible parts and rubber-like elements, according to Stratasys. Agilus30 also features improved surface texture for a more realistic rubber-like feel that is important for functional evaluation. A durable, flexible PolyJet photopolymer material (Shore A 30), Agilus30 features enhanced tear resistance.

The second newly available material on the Stratasys J750, Digital ABS Plus, enables users to build strong functional prototypes, manufacturing tools, molds (including injection molds), snap-fit parts for high- or low-temperature use, electrical parts and product casings among others, according to the company. It simulates a range of durable production plastics, including standard ABS, with an enhanced toughness and Izod Notched Impact (90–115J/m, 1.69–2.15 ft lb/in.).

