Stratasys FDM 3D Printing Aims to Aid in German Space Exploration

The German Aerospace Centre (Das Deutsche Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt e.V.) is using Stratasys FDM 3D printing for the production of a fully-working prototype of ‘TransRoPorter’ (TRP), according to Stratasys.

TransRoPorter, built at the Institute for Robotics and Mechatronics (Institut für Robotik und Mechatronik), is an exploration robot designed for unmanned flights to Mars and set for launch in four to five years. To successfully explore Mars with a robot, design and functionality are key factors to meeting the objectives of the mission. Using a Stratasys Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer, the research team 3D printed a working prototype, which, according to the company, helped to significantly reduce production times compared to traditional methods. This enables the team to test the design and functionality of the robot under simulated extreme conditions ahead of time.

Dr. Kaj Fuehrer, head of system building Technology South (Leiter Systemhaus Technik Süd), is developing and testing the 3D printed robot prototype together with his colleagues Dr. Stefano Seriani und Dr. Armin Wedler. The TransRoPorter is made from two components: the moveable TRP Rover-Unit, made to navigate in unstructured terrain, and the Payload-Module (PM), which carries spare parts, communication technology and scientific tools. To ensure functionality and practicality of the 3D printed prototype, rigorous testing is required.

Prototype Specs

In developing the TransRoPorter prototype, it is essential for the part to fit the design, be customized to exact specifications and have specific material properties.

“For us it was clear, a prototype made out of metal was too expensive and complex in production,” explains Dr. Fuehrer.

Therefore the team decided on a 3D printed prototype.

Optimizing Functionality

The functionality of the prototype was critical to Dr. Fuehrer and his team, according to Stratasys.

Using the Stratasys Fortus900mc Production 3D Printer, the research team is 3D printing large parts in FDM thermoplastic materials. According to Dr. Fuehrer, the ASA material was suited for testing the TransRoPorter prototype, enabling the team to produce a strong enough Box to contain all the technology safely within.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.