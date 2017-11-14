Stratasys introduces GrabCAD Voxel Print, a new software solution for its J750 3D printing solution, which provides voxel level control during the design and 3D printing process. Manipulating microscopic voxels enables users to achieve 3D printed effects. Combine this with the full color, multi-material 3D printing capability of the Stratasys J750 3D Printing Solution.

Its machine control utility is designed to enable customers to manipulate thousands of materials at the voxel level to produce 3D models that fit precise material requirements, according to Gina Scala, director of marketing for Global Education, Stratasys.

Stratasys’ Digital Materials are achieved by combining PolyJet photopolymers inside the 3D printer. The Stratasys J750 platform, equipped with GrabCAD Voxel Print, enables the ability to manipulate these 3D printed material concentrations, structures and color mapping at the voxel level. This allows users to produce new Digital Materials for their specialized needs – creating advanced structures, gradient color patterns, internal properties and textures with 3D printing, to meet precise material requirements for various applications.

Users can use their own model layer slicer tool to assign properties at the voxel level, slice by slice, creating the ability to go beyond boundary representation to volumetric modeling. Stratasys is enabling the user to design and fabricate a part from the inside out. GrabCAD Voxel Print generates a GrabCAD Voxel File (GCVF) that can be directly loaded to GrabCAD and fabricated on the Stratasys J750 3D Printer.

GrabCAD Voxel Print is immediately available for use with the Stratasys J750 full-color, multi-material 3D Printer and GrabCAD Print.

