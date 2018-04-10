Stratasys Introduces PEKK-Based Thermoplastic for FDM Process

Stratasys has introduced a PEKK-based high-performance thermoplastic called Antero 800NA for its FDM process.

Antero 800NA (PEKK) bracket is used to mount hydraulic components in an aircraft wing. It replaced a machined PEEK part, eliminating the material waste of the subtractive process. Image courtesy of Business Wire.Antero 800NA thermoplastic has chemical resistance and ultra-low outgassing. In addition, the material possesses high temperature resistance and wear properties.

Its chemical resistance means it can be used for components exposed to hydrocarbons, such as fuels and lubricants, as well as many acids. Additionally, its low outgassing allows it to be used in confined spaces and sensitive environments, such as satellites, where materials may not outgas under vacuum. Antero 800NA’s high operating temperature is designed to allow it to be used for applications under the hood or in engine compartments.

An advantage with the additive process is it allows manufacturers to produce PEKK parts on-demand and eliminate inventory that might sit on a shelf for years before being needed.

Besides space, aerospace and automotive, target industries include high-end industrial manufacturing as well as oil-and-gas applications.

Antero 800NA’s advantages are said to include:

better elongation in the X and Z axis;

consistent mechanical properties;

low-volume cost;

large-part dimensional stability; and

FDM technology advantages, including ease-of-use and design freedom.

Antero 800NA is a commercial product in a planned new family of PEKK-based materials. The material will be offered with an initial layer thickness of 0.010 in. (0.25 mm) with additional layer-thickness options planned for future release.

Antero 800NA is expected to be available for use on Stratasys’ Fortus 450mc Production 3D Printer in Q2 2018, and for the Fortus 900mc Production 3D Printer in Q4 2018. Existing Fortus 450mc users with the high-performance material bundle will be able to use Antero 800NA without additional license fees. Fortus 450mc users without the high-performance materials bundle can purchase the high-performance material bundle or an individual material license. Fortus 450mc systems will require the Nylon 12CF hardware upgrade along with a new tip and purge ledge to operate the Antero 800NA material.

