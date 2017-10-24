Stratasys Kicks Off Entry Process for 2018 3D Printing Challenge

Leveraging the power of 3D printing, students around the world can redesign an existing product, create a new product that improves how tasks are accomplished or design an original work of art or architecture. This year’s contest is fully supported by the GrabCAD community, an online collaborative environment supporting designers, engineers and manufacturers.

“Since its inception, the Stratasys Extreme Redesign 3D Printing Challenge has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships to some of the world’s top student innovators. We’re proud to continue this tradition, offering new entrants the opportunity to learn, innovate, and grow leveraging 3D printing technology,” says Gina Scala, director of marketing, Global Education, Stratasys.

As part of entry criteria, all designs should prove mechanically sound, realistic and achievable. Submissions are analyzed and judged based on:

sound mechanical design;

compelling written description;

design creativity;

product usefulness; and

aesthetics (art, jewelry and architecture category).

Individuals and design teams are asked to create entries leveraging 3D CAD software, submitting files in .STL format through the GrabCAD Platform, along with a written description highlighting the design’s value and benefits. Deadline to submit across the following categories is February 26, 2018:

engineering: secondary education (middle/high school);

engineering: Post-Secondary (university, college, or post-secondary); and

art, jewelry or architecture (any grade level)

First-place winners of this year’s contest will receive US$2,500 in scholarships. Instructors of first-place students will also benefit from a demo Stratasys 3D printer in their classroom for a limited time. Second-place winners will receive US$1,000 scholarships. The top 10 entries in each category earn a Stratasys apparel item (value up to US$50), and a 3D printed model of their design. All teams and individuals additionally receive official Stratasys, GrabCAD and Extreme Redesign Tech Tattoo stickers.

For the third year running, the National Coalition of Advanced Technology Centers (NCATC) is also giving a $1,000 scholarship to an entry in the post-secondary engineering category who is also from a NCATC member school. NCATC is a network of higher education resources promoting use of technology applications to enhance economic and workforce development programs and services.

For more information and contest rules, visit the Extreme Redesign Page on the Stratasys website.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.