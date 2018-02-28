Stratasys Makes its Move into Metal Additive Manufacturing

For nearly 30 years Stratasys has pioneered the development and adoption of 3D printing and additive manufacturing technologies, including its Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) and PolyJet 3D printing platforms that use plastic materials. The global market for metal additive manufacturing is projected to grow to $12 billion by 2028, according to industry estimates.

Stratasys’ new metal platform is being developed to address the needs of customers who need to produce pilot-series parts, small batch manufacturing during product ramp up and end-of-life, and customized, lightweight and complex parts.

The Stratasys platform has been developed internally over the past several years, according to the company. It incorporates its proprietary jetting technology. Stratasys says it will offer customers a new ability to short-run manufacture metal parts made with commonly used powder metallurgy, starting with aluminum, at an economically competitive cost-per-part and throughput, with easy to implement post-processing and high part quality.

“We are extremely excited to announce our development of this new additive manufacturing platform, targeting short-run production applications for a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, machining, and metal foundries,” said Ilan Levin, CEO of Stratasys via a press release. “We believe that this platform will meaningfully expand our addressable markets for the long term and provide our customers with an effective means to realize the values of additive manufacturing for powder metallurgy applications.”

The company will unveil further details about this new technology at the RAPID + TCT 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Conference, Booth#1104, taking place from April 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX.