Stratasys Pairs Up with Nonprofit Workshops of Warriors

Stratasys is teaming with nationally-accredited, nonprofit Workshops for Warriors to unveil advanced manufacturing job retraining and certification initiatives for military veterans. Backed by key donations of 3D printing technology and services, the San Diego-based program features Stratasys as the centerpiece of the institution’s new additive manufacturing STEM-accreditation and training.

Enabling former members of the armed services to contribute across the manufacturing sector, this 3D printing accreditation is offered at no cost to qualified students. The educational program is designed to address the market’s skilled labor shortage by enabling newly qualified and certified employees to contribute to America’s manufacturing sector.

At the core of this program is the Stratasys Fortus 450mc, an additive manufacturing solution. It is fueled by Stratasys FDM technology offering design capabilities for repeatable 3D printed prototypes, manufacturing tools and production parts.

“We’re honored to partner with Workshops for Warriors, empowering the skilled men and women of the military with the tools necessary to succeed in the thriving manufacturing sector,” says Rich Garrity, president of Americas, Stratasys.

A state-licensed nonprofit with nearly 500 graduates to date, San Diego-based Workshops for Warriors is committed to providing accredited STEM programs and advanced educational opportunities for veterans, helping them gain skills necessary to succeed in the workplace. Each graduate earns third-party, nationally-recognized credentials accredited by the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), CNC Software Inc. (Mastercam), SolidWorks, Immerse2Learn, the National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) and the American Welding Society (AWS)..

“In our region alone, more than 40,000 veterans transition out of military service each and every year. Unfortunately, many face significant challenges, including access to living-wage jobs. Our mission is to make significant, lasting improvements in the lives of veterans and their families – and job retraining is a key to this transformation,” says Hernàn Luis y Prado, Founder of Workshops for Warriors and a former US Navy Officer. “3D printing is required for accelerated careers in manufacturing, and Stratasys is the ideal partner to help us create these opportunities for students.”

All Workshops for Warriors offerings are accredited STEM educational programs, always provided at no-cost through donations. The school currently receives no federal, state or local funding, and is expected to be eligible for GI Bill benefits in April 2019.

