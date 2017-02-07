Stratasys Partners with Dassault Systemes on Additively Manufactured Production Parts

Stratasys Ltd. is partnering with Dassault Systèmes to provide next-generation design tools it says will improve the functionality, efficiency and weight ratio of additively manufactured production parts.

The companies have collaborated on design and simulation capabilities for Dassault Systemes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which support Stratasys’ Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers and materials. According to the companies, these new capabilities include:

Design optimization for lighter weight parts 3D printed in an FDM process, using less material than a traditional manufacturing technology to achieve the same performance. Weight savings increase efficiency and reduce cost beyond what is possible with traditional manufacturing processes.

for lighter weight parts 3D printed in an FDM process, using less material than a traditional manufacturing technology to achieve the same performance. Weight savings increase efficiency and reduce cost beyond what is possible with traditional manufacturing processes. Strength and fatigue analysis that gives the confidence to expand applications for load-bearing 3D-printed FDM parts and provide the tools needed to support part qualification.

that gives the confidence to expand applications for load-bearing 3D-printed FDM parts and provide the tools needed to support part qualification. Print process simulation providing further insights into the residual stresses and performance of the 3D printed FDM part.

“For additive manufacturing to reach its true potential, engineers need tools that will allow them to harness the virtually limitless geometric freedom that it provides,”said Scott Berkey, CEO, SIMULIA, Dassault Systemes via a press release. “By fully simulating the unique characteristics of the FDM process, we’re able to bring unprecedented accuracy and speed to the design and validation process. We’re pleased to be partnering with Stratasys to bring these critical capabilities to customers.”

For more information, visit Stratasys and Dassault Systemes.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.