Stratasys Partners with McLaren

Stratasys has partnered with McLaren Racing as part of a four-year collaboration to bring additive manufacturing to the racing team. McLaren plans to increase its rapid manufacturing capacity at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England.

Under the agreement, Stratasys will supply McLaren Racing with its latest FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) and PolyJet based 3D printing solutions and cutting-edge materials for visual and functional prototyping, production tooling including composite tooling, and customized production parts—enabling their accelerated delivery while increasing performance and productivity in design and manufacturing operations, a company press release states.

“We’re delighted to be working with such a restless, visionary and ambitious partner,” said Ilan Levin, Stratasys CEO. “McLaren Racing will be leveraging our nearly 30 years of 3D printing and additive manufacturing experience to stay at the forefront of motorsport technological development. Stratasys will also gain invaluable feedback and insights from working with ultra-high performance automotive applications, which we can then apply to our mainstream automotive and aerospace customers. Equally, McLaren Racing will benefit from the superior productivity, engineering precision and wide gamut of materials that come with our 3D printing solutions.”

