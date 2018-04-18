Stratasys Rolls out Industry Certification in North America

Stratasys Ltd. rolled out a new industry certification program in North America designed to more effectively bridge the skills gap it observes in the additive manufacturing industry. Engineered in conjunction with a consortium of colleges and universities, the program aims to enable students to secure accelerated additive manufacturing credentials to improve employability and workforce readiness.

According to industry data, demand for certified additive manufacturing workers to fill industry vacancies will reach about 21 billion by the end of this decade. The new Stratasys Additive Manufacturing Certification Program provides companies in manufacturing, design and medical industries with measurable qualifications to prove applicants are workforce-ready.

The program was developed alongside a consortium of leaders across education, including The Wentworth Institute of Technology, Dunwoody College of Technology, Iowa State University, University of California, Irvine and Milwaukee School of Engineering. In addition to addressing requirements for skilled additive manufacturing workers, the education modules provide consistency of workforce readiness with an approved range of skill requirements, Stratasys reports.

“While demand for workers with additive manufacturing expertise continues to rise, there’s really no across-the-board standard to judge credentials. We’ve observed employers cannot always align job-specific readiness with additive manufacturing skills, therefore many workers fail to live up to expectations,” says Gina Scala, director of marketing, Global Education at Stratasys. “Backed by nearly 30 years in the industry and developed in conjunction with some of the most respected additive manufacturing educators, we believe our certification program is just what the industry needs to align the skills employers require and workers deliver.”

Educational institutions enrolled in the certification program have access to 40 contact hours of exam preparation content organized via module and accessible directly via Stratasys. Other resources for participating institutions include hands-on projects and labs, GrabCAD and InsightCAM software, module exams, instructor notes and presentations. Enrolled students can tap into key technical resources guides, industry use cases, and software and preparation notes.

