Stratasys Targets Professional Prototyping with F123 Series 3D Printing Solution

Stratasys Ltd. has unveiled the new F123 Series of 3D printers for smarter prototyping, designed to make professional rapid prototyping more productive for design workgroups.

The Stratasys F123 Series empowers virtually any user, regardless of 3D printing experience, to build durable and accurate prototypes using a range of functional FDM 3D printing materials, according to the company. Stratasys says a single F123 Series 3D printer addresses the complete prototyping workflow, from initial concept verification to design validation and final functional performance, to ensure product designs are thoroughly evaluated and endorsed before manufacturing—resulting in better products and shorter lead times.

“Today, there is a vast market opportunity in product prototyping that we feel is not being addressed by current 3D printing systems,” said Zehavit Reisin, Stratasys vice president of Rapid Prototyping Solutions. “The launch of the Stratasys F123 Series targets these product design workgroups, industrial designers, engineers, students and educators who demand a professional quality rapid prototyping solution that’s simple to use, produces reliable, engineering-quality results, integrates perfectly within an office or lab setting, and is affordable to own and operate.”

The exterior design for the Stratasys F123 Series was created with industrial design firm Designworks, a BMW Group Company. Most operations can be performed using a touchscreen user interface. Stratasys F123 Series can be operated remotely from any networked computer in a shared workgroup setting and build progress can be monitored from portable devices.

Stratasys also announced a GrabCAD Print Add-In for SOLIDWORKS. It enables the user to estimate and 3D print parts for a range of Stratasys systems, including the F123 Series without leaving the SOLIDWORKS environment, giving 3D printer access to the entire community of SOLIDWORKS design and engineering professionals.

For a closer look at the Stratasys F123 Series, check out the company-produced video below.

Sources: Press materials received from the company and additional information gleaned from the company’s website.