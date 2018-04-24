Stratasys Unveils Scholarship Winners for 14th Annual 3D Printing Challenge

Stratasys Ltd. has unveiled the winners of the 2018 Extreme Redesign 3D Printing Challenge: its globally-recognized contest for students to explore and demonstrate 3D printing innovation. Now in its 14th year, the challenge judged submissions from hundreds of student inventors, engineers, artists and entrepreneurs.

Co-hosted by GrabCAD and the GrabCAD Community, this year’s Extreme Redesign event challenged students to either redesign an existing product, create a new product that improves how tasks are accomplished or design an original work of art or architecture, leveraging advanced 3D printing technology. Evaluated by a panel of industry authorities, submissions are analyzed on their ability to be mechanically sound, realistically achievable and significantly creative.

“For 14 years, our Extreme Redesign 3D Printing Challenge has highlighted the best of the best in student 3D printing innovation,” says Gina Scala, director of marketing, Global Education, Stratasys. “Our contest empowers students to tap into 3D printing to design and create in ways previously not possible.”

Entrants in the 2018 contest leveraged the GrabCAD Community Challenge platform to submit works across such major categories as: Engineering – Secondary Education (middle/high school); Engineering – Post-Secondary (university, college, or post-secondary); Art, Architecture, Jewelry and Design (any grade level); and the National Coalition of Advanced Technology Centers (NCATC) Member School Category. Top scholarship winners for 2018 include:

Engineering – Secondary Education

First Place : Nail Shield, Brenner Kar and Jake Klahorst, Grand Haven High School, MI

: Nail Shield, Brenner Kar and Jake Klahorst, Grand Haven High School, MI Second Place: Circular Centerpiece 3×3, Paul Sperling, Newberg Senior High School, OR

Engineering – Post-Secondary Education

First Place: Adjustable Ratchet Wrench, Thomas Salverson of AL, attending The University of Alabama in Huntsville

Adjustable Ratchet Wrench, Thomas Salverson of AL, attending The University of Alabama in Huntsville Second Place: Modular Hydroelectric Generator, Jacob Koch of IA, attending Iowa State University

Art, Architecture, Jewelry and Design

First Place: Corallo Jewelry, Paride Stella of Pescara Italy, attending Gabriele d’Annunzio University

Corallo Jewelry, Paride Stella of Pescara Italy, attending Gabriele d’Annunzio University Second Place : Table Lamp, Jade Akim of WI, attending Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

NCATC Winner

Multipurpose Cooking Utensil, Kaylee Spears, Myles Archambeau, and Chase Brokaw of MI, attending Mott Community College

All entrants were evaluated and judged by leaders in consulting, engineering, manufacturing and education, including:

Todd Grimm, president, T.A. Grimm and Associates

Diana Foster, manufacturing engineer II, Harris Corporation

Michael Block, CEO, Elite Additive

Ryan Erickson, Cedar Park STEM School, District 196, Apple Valley, MN

Stratasys is awarding a $2,500 scholarship to first-place winners, with second-place winners receiving $1,000 scholarships. Instructors of first-place entrants also receive a demo 3D printer for classroom use during a limited time. The NCATC winner is awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

For more info, visit Stratasys.

Sources: Press materials received from the company.